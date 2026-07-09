CLUB DE REGATAS VASCO DA GAMA JOINS THE WORLD FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

ORLANDO, FL

— United Futsal is proud to announce that Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama, one of Brazil's most storied sports institutions, will compete in the World Futsal Championships PRO Division, taking place July 17–19, 2026, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The PRO Division features a Grand Prize, bringing the highest level of international futsal competition to American soil.Founded in 1898 in Rio de Janeiro, CR Vasco da Gama is a historic multi-sport club with a passionate global following and a deep-rooted tradition in Brazilian football and futsal. Their presence at the World Futsal Championships signals the tournament's growing prestige as a destination for elite clubs from across South America and beyond.The World Futsal Championships is United Futsal’s flagship professional event, bringing together top clubs from around the world to compete at the highest level on American soil. The three-day tournament will be held at the Orange County Convention Center, one of the premier sports and events venues in the country, located in the heart of Orlando.“We are incredibly humbled to have a club of Vasco da Gama’s caliber joining us in Orlando. For our American players and fans, this is a rare and special opportunity — to witness, compete against, and learn from some of the finest futsal in the world, right here at home. A huge thanks to Luciano Araujo for helping make this happen for our players, families and fans.”— Rob Andrews, President, United Futsal







Event: World Futsal Championships — PRO Division

Dates: July 17–19, 2026

Venue: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida







United Futsal™ is the leading organizer of professional and youth futsal tournaments in the United States, dedicated to growing the sport at every level. Through world-class events, international partnerships, and player development programs, United Futsal connects the global futsal community and provides elite athletes with the platform to compete on the biggest stage.