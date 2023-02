88/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

87/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

86/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

85/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

84/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

83/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

82/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

81/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

80/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

79/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

78/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

77/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

76/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

75/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

74/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

73/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

72/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

71/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

70/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

69/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

68/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

67/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

66/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

65/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

64/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

63/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

62/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

61/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

60/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

59/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

58/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

57/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

56/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

55/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

54/87 Back to the 80s - Lucas Lens

53/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

52/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

51/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

50/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

49/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

48/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

47/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

46/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

45/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

44/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

43/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

42/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

41/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

40/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

39/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

38/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

37/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

36/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

35/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

34/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

33/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

32/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

31/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

30/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

29/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

28/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

27/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

26/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

25/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

24/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

23/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

22/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

21/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

20/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

19/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

18/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

17/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

16/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

15/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

14/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

13/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

12/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

11/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

10/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

9/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

8/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

7/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

6/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

5/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

4/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

3/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

2/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

1/87 BACK TO THE 80S - LUCAS LENS

A festa "Back to the 80s" abriu a temporada de shows de 2023 com um noite agitadissima no dia 28 de janeiro, no Viva Brazil em Hollywood.

O evento contou com o DJ Allen Lima, com particpação de Pedro e Luiza Prochet e show do cantor e idealizador da festa Johnny.

Promoção Gazetanews e Miami Be Happy

Apoio: Bella Smile - Sebanda Insurance - Lucas Lens

Fotos: Lucans Lens e Roberta Santos